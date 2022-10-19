New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 24,440 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in PPL by 1,059.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in PPL by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $2,254,851 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho reduced their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

