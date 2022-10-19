New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 14,311 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFG opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

