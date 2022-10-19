Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $6.85 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock worth $309,126,735. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,164,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,844,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.