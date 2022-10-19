Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 259,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

