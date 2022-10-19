Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in NOV by 9.6% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 336,866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 2.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NOV by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 227,263 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

In related news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,928.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

