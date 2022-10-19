Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DRVN stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.37 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

