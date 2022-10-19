Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,205 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Lovesac worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 12.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lovesac Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.41. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $336.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.46.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Lovesac Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Further Reading

