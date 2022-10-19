Schubert & Co Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.4% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 159,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 841,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,807,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Shares of CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $109.79 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

