Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 69,482 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NOV by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,026,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after buying an additional 1,487,726 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.76.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

