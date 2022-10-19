Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,594 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 143.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 203.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.80.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.91. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $300.00 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

