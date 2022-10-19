Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,924,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

