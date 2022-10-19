Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $221,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,264,000 after acquiring an additional 340,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $109.79 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.