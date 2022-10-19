Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,931 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harmonic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 463,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,726. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.