Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,411 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth $1,756,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 42.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Driven Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

