Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.80.

Shares of POOL opened at $318.90 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

