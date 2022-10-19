Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

