Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Boosted by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

NYSE CVX opened at $162.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $109.79 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

