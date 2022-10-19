Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 3,324 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.