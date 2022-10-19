Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

