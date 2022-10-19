Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Stock Position Reduced by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in Titan International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TWI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $826.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $572.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

