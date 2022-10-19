Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $315.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.