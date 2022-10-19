Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,903 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TWI opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $826.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Further Reading

