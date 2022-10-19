International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Holdings Cut by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.80.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 103.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Read More

