WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stock Position Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

WNS opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

