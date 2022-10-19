Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,815,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,088,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other Azenta news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZTA opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

