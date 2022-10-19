Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,427,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,324,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,815,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,088,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Insider Transactions at Azenta
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of AZTA opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $124.79.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.70 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.