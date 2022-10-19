Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $137.69. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

