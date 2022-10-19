Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 16,914 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,914 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Insider Transactions at OptimizeRx

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo bought 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $163,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 0.6 %

OPRX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.83. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About OptimizeRx

(Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.