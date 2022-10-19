Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,616 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

