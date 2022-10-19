Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,616 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.