Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after acquiring an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after acquiring an additional 262,177 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.