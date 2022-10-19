Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth $414,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter worth $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

