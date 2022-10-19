Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 520.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 87.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 71.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Paylocity to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Price Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 143.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $174,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,710 shares of company stock worth $31,554,173. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

