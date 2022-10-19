Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,878 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stratasys worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 18.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

