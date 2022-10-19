Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 15,611 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $111,170,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 386.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,203,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 32.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$38.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.97.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.72%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

