Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIT opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.