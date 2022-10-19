ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Position Decreased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,590 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of ProPetro worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUMP opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

