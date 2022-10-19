Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $741,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,276.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,801 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.88, for a total value of $7,125,849.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,395,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,867,977.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,710 shares of company stock valued at $31,554,173 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.19.

PCTY opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.51. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

