Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock worth $29,557,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $273.55 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $314.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.53 and a 200-day moving average of $220.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.36 and a beta of 1.08.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

