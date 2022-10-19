20,660 Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 364.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,600,000 after buying an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,538,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $112.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

