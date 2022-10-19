Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 469 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 129.60%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

