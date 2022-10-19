Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 103,590 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,590 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of ProPetro worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ProPetro by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,002,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after buying an additional 588,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,903,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 471,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $16.92.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

