Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,846 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

