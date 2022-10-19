Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

