Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 23,056 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.90%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

