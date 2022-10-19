Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Sierra Wireless Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.