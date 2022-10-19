Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 188,597 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 533,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 128,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro bought 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $87,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,344.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPRX opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

