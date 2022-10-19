Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after acquiring an additional 618,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

ABC opened at $143.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day moving average of $147.65. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,688 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

