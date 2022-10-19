Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 575 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.