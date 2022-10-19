GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $63.92.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

