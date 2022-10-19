Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 356,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Insider Transactions at National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NNN opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

